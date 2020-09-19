Star players including captain Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jose Butler have come negative in the mandatory Kovid-19 test after arriving here and are available to play in the Rajasthan Royals’ Indian Premier League match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 22 September Will be All three are among the 21 players from Australia and England who arrived in the United Arab Emirates on 17 September in a special chartered plane from Britain.

An Indian Premier League source said on condition of confidentiality: “Smith, Butler and Archer had a Kovid-19 test on Friday, with the result negative. So they are available for selection as the time of separation has also been reduced to 36 hours. ”

Former Australian captain Smith had a ‘concussion’ problem which prevented him from playing all three ODIs against England. He will have to get approval from the franchise and Cricket Australia’s medical team to play in the opening match.

If he does not play the first match, Jose Butler can lead the team, as he is one of the senior players in the team. So far the franchise hopes that Smith will be found to be fit in the mandatory ‘concussion’ test and will be available from the very first match itself.

Let us know that Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on 22 September, while in their last league match, Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on 1 November. The schedule of league matches has been announced. On September 19, the first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. At the same time, the last league match is to be played on November 3, in which Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be face to face.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020:

Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Butler, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.