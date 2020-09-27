In the Indian Premier League on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win of the tournament by defeating 2016 winner Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets thanks to a brilliant innings by opening batsman Shubman Gill. The Hyderabad team gave KKR a target of 143 runs, which Kolkata achieved by losing three wickets with two overs remaining. Gill and Eoin Morgan shared an unbroken 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gill remained unbeaten on 70 off 62 balls with five fours and two sixes while Morgan scored 42 off 29 balls which included three fours and two sixes.

Shubman Gill, the young Kolkata Knight Riders batsman who scored an unbeaten 70 off 62 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that in the last few years he has practiced a lot of power hitting and being an opener his job was to take the team to victory.

Shubman Gill, who played the match-winning innings for his team, is receiving a lot of praise from the legendary cricketers on social media after this memorable performance. Former players like RP Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar have praised the young Shubman Gill. Let’s look at this.

Comfortable win for @KKRiders bowling was on point. And how good was @RealShubmanGill The Morgan batting well in the middle overs makes kkr a team to watch out for this season in ipl # IPL2020 – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2020

He should be the captain of KKR – @RealShubmanGill. – Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@ KP24) September 26, 2020

Calmness in a tight chase by Gill. Runs he will always make, but this quality of being composed under pressure is a big asset. #SRHvKKR #SRHvsKKR #KKRvsSRH – RP Singh Rudra Pratap Singh (@rpsingh) September 26, 2020

