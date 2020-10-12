In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, there was a great competition in the double header played on Sunday. In the second match, Mumbai Indians defeated the number one team Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the points table. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyash Iyer has admitted his defeat. Shreyas Iyer said that the team scored 10-15 runs less and so it lost.

In the match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Shikhar Dhawan’s target of 163 runs was set in front of Mumbai on the basis of an unbeaten 69 runs. Mumbai scored the target of 53-53 runs between Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock, losing five wickets and achieved the ball two balls ago.

After the match, Iyer said, “We scored 10-15 runs less. I think the score of 175 runs would have been fantastic. When Marcus Stoinis was out, we lost a lot.”

Iyer said that the team also needs to work on its fielding. Iyer said, “This is the kind of thing we have to work on. We have to work on our fielding. Overall they beat us in every way. In the next match we have to work on our mindset as well. I think That it is important for us not to take anything lightly. There are some things that we need to work on. “

Delhi Capitals have lost the number one position in the points table due to the defeat against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have once again captured the first position with their fifth win in the tournament. The net run rate of Mumbai Indians is much better than Delhi Capitals.

