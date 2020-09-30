Delhi Capitals, who made a spectacular debut in the Indian Premier League season 13, have suffered their first defeat. In the match played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, Delhi team could not achieve the target of 162 runs. Team captain Shreyash Iyer has credited the victory to Hyderabad. Iyer believes that the Hyderabad team performed better than the Delhi Capitals in all three departments.

Shreyas Iyer has said that his opposition team Sunrisers Hyderabad understood the pitch of Sheikh Zayed Stadium better than him. Iyer said, “We were happy with the score of 160. It was a cross score. Hyderabad knew the pitch better than us. They completely knocked us out of the match. The credit goes to them.”

Iyer has said that he cannot make any excuse about the defeat. He said, “Surprised to see that the pitch was behaving double in the second innings. We thought that dew would play a big role and the ball would come on the bat well, but it did not happen. We cannot make excuses though. Did not use it properly and did not take two runs well. We will try not to do so when the next match is played here. “

Hyderabad, batting first, set a target of 163 runs in front of Delhi. Delhi Capitals team looked helpless in front of Rashid Khan’s spin. Delhi Capitals could only manage 147 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 7 wickets. In this way, the Delhi Capitals lost by 15 runs in the match.

With this defeat, the Delhi Capitals team has lost their first place in the points table. The Delhi Capitals team has four points in three matches.

IPL 2020: Warner’s happiness over first victory is not good, told how to beat Delhi