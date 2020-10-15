Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals have continued their impressive run. In the match played on Wednesday, Delhi defeated Rajasthan Royals, one of the laggard teams of the tournament by 13 runs. With this, the Delhi team once captured the number one position in the point table. The team topped with 12 points. The second number is Mumbai Indians with 10 points. During this match, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Tushar Deshpande and Rajasthan Royals’ Shreyas Gopal, who made their IPL debut, collided in the last over of the innings.

In the last over of the innings, Rahul Teotia wanted to take a big shot off Deshpande’s ball, on which the ball rose high and at that time Deshpande went to take a catch. Deshpande was about to take a catch when Shreyas Gopal, running from a non-striker, ran into him and the ball fell to the ground. In this way Tewatia survived being dismissed. Deshpande looked very angry after this incident. Let’s see how people have reacted to this.

Tushar Deshpande was robbed of a four wicket haul today by Anrich Nortje and Shreyas Gopal.😕 Marathi logoko tarakki mat karne dena tum buss.😐 – Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) October 14, 2020

Absolute brilliant death bowling by @ KagisoRabada25 & # Nortje and a phenomenal spell by @ ashwinravi99 to take @DelhiCapitals home! One partnership was all that was needed for @rajasthanroyals to get those valuable 2 points! #IPL – Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 14, 2020

Despite this incident, the IPL debut has been very memorable for Deshpande as the 25-year-old bowler contributed to his team’s win with his superb bowling. In this match, in four overs of his quota, Deshpande took two valuable wickets for 37 runs, including the wicket of Ben Stokes. In this match played in Dubai, Delhi team won the toss and decided to bat first. The Delhi team won the toss and decided to bat first, which led to the loss of 161 runs by losing 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Butler and Stokes gave a stormy start to the team chasing the target and put 37 runs in just 2.5 overs for the first wicket. Fast bowler Enrich Nortje gave the Delhi team their first success as Butler (22). After this Rajasthan wickets kept falling at frequent intervals and the team could only manage 141 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Ben Stokes (41) scored the most runs for Rajasthan.

