The National Cricket Academy (NCA) played a key role in freeing youngsters Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Shivam Mavi from injuries and in two years, he was again ready to bowl again. During the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup, Nagerkoti and Mavi had intimidated their balls to the batsmen and it seemed that the next batch of India’s fast bowlers were set to create panic in the world.

But before they could do so, injuries bothered them. That’s when the NCA played a key role in correcting his injuries at the right time. The two players, who won the Indian Premier League (IPL) contract, have now started performing the same brilliantly in competitive cricket. Nagerkoti, 20, is playing his first competitive cricket in the IPL after nearly 30 months. He and Mavi (21) performed brilliantly for Kolkata Knight Riders, taking four wickets together during the win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

A senior source of the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) told PTI, “After the World Cup, Kamlesh suffered a stress fracture in his back and his ankle was also affected.” The BCCI took him to the UK and consulted several experts on his injury. He stayed in the NCA for about one and a half years. “The official said,” On the other hand, Shivam was in the NCA for eight months, first with an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury and then with ‘Stress’. However, he was compared to Kamlesh. He recovered quickly, but was injured again after the last home season. “

If his rehabilitation during the last two seasons and the hefty expenses incurred to recover from injury are to be relied upon, the BCI-NCA has spent at least Rs 1.5 crore on him. The source said, “It will be difficult to tell the exact amount, but it is more than one crore rupees and it can be close to 1.5 crore rupees.” Medical check-ups, outsourced physiotherapy sessions at NCA are all taken care of like BCCI does for centrally contracted players. Two people are credited for this and that is NCA chief Rahul Dravid and chief physio Ashish Kaushik. “

Nagerkoti also thanked Dravid, Abhishek Nair and others for their performance after the match. “Amit Tyagi (physio) and Ashish Kaushik (chief physio) took care of my injuries and it took me four months to fully get into rhythm,” Mavi said while praising NCA during an interaction with ESPNcricinfo.