Learning to play the ‘perfect pool’ shot from Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was Shimron Hetmyer’s dream that he is accomplishing with the Delhi Capitals in the current season of the Indian Premier League. The aggressive middle-order batsman returned to form by scoring 45 off 24 balls against Rajasthan Royals. He hit five sixes in the innings, the first of which was a superb pool shot. He told PTI that it is very interesting to learn with Ricky. He is currently working on my pool shot. In the last few matches he saw me being bowled short. He is working very hard on this shot of me.

He said that he is teaching how to finish the match and I am slowly learning. Hetmyer is sent to number five or sixth as needed and said that with every match he is adapting himself accordingly. He said that I was not used to it. I am learning match by match. I have decided to hit at least one six in every match. Working on it

Hetmyer, who won the Junior World Cup, is going to be 24 years old soon. Asked whether he sees himself as the future captain of the West Indies, he said that I don’t think much about it. But somewhere, it will always be in the mind. I wake up every day and think about improving my game.

It is a bit difficult for him to be in the ‘bio bubble’ although Rishabh Pant, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, captain Shreyas Iyer, opener Prithvi Shaw are all young in the Delhi team. Hetmyer said that I find it difficult personally. I have a habit of going out, shopping, etc. But being in the youth team and having good friends around is helping. We are all from the same age group which is helping.