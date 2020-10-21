Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is in tremendous form in IPL 2020. Dhawan, who scored his first century in T20 cricket against Chennai Super Kings, scored a century against Punjab in the second consecutive match. Dhawan has become the first player in IPL history to score two consecutive centuries. He has scored 69 *, 57 and 101 * and an unbeaten 106 runs in the last four matches respectively. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 465 runs in IPL 2020 so far.

Man of the match Shikhar Dhawan said after the match, ‘Today it has happened that no batsman could play with me. I took the responsibility of handling one end and also tried to get the bad balls out of the boundary. I remember that I scored so brilliantly in my Test debut. “In 2013, Dhawan got a chance to make his Test debut against Australia in the Mohali Test. Dhawan scored 33 fours and two sixes in the first match. With the help, he scored an innings of 187. He scored his first Test hundred in just 87 balls.

Five thousand runs completed in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 5044 runs in 169 matches of IPL, being unbeaten 24 times. He has an average of 35 and a strike rate of around 127. He has studded 39 Fifty and two centuries. Currently he is at number four in terms of scoring the most runs in IPL. Apart from Dhawan, Virat Kohli has scored 5759, Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings 5368, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has scored 5158 and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has scored 5037 runs.

Crossed the 50 mark for the fourth consecutive time

Dhawan has scored above 50 for the fourth consecutive time in this season of IPL. Virender Sehwag has the record of scoring the highest five consecutive fifties in a season in the IPL. Sehwag set this record while playing for Delhi in the 2012 season. Apart from Sehwag, Rajasthan Royals ‘Jos Buttler and Sunrisers’ David Warner have also scored five consecutive half-centuries in a season.

First player to score second consecutive century

The highest century in the IPL has been registered in the name of Chris Gayle, who has scored six centuries. Apart from them, Virat Kohli has scored five, Shane Watson and David Warner four each, AB de Villiers has scored hundreds of times. However, no batsman has failed to score two consecutive centuries. Only Shikhar Dhawan has shown this feat.

