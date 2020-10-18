In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets on Saturday due to Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten century. Chasing the target of 180 runs, the Delhi team looked in trouble, but Dhawan kept one end and gave his first century in the IPL to give the team victory. Dhawan has described his century in IPL as a great experience.

Dhawan had to wait 167 innings to score his first century in the IPL. Dhawan has also scored 39 fifties before scoring his first century in IPL. He said, “It is very special that I have been playing IPL for 13 years and this is my first century innings. I am very happy I have been batting well since the start of the season but I could not convert the score of 20 runs into 50 runs.

Dhawan was also adjudged Man of the Match for this innings. The star player said, “I was mentally positive, and was trying to score runs. I am more fit now. I am running fast and feeling awake.

However, CSK fielders also contributed significantly in Dhawan’s innings. CSK gave up many catches of Dhawan and gave the star player full chance to score a century. Dhoni attributed this to the defeat. Dhoni said, “Shikhar’s wicket was very important, but we dripped his catch many times. He continued to bat and during this time his strike rate was also good. The wicket in the second innings was also a little easier. But we cannot take credit from Dhawan.

Let us know that CSK had scored 179 runs at the loss of 4 wickets while batting first. Thanks to Dhawan’s 101-ball 58, Delhi Capitals won with one ball remaining. With this win, the team of Delhi Capitals has become number one in the points table.





