Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan took several records to his name with an unbeaten century in the 38th match of IPL 2020 played on Tuesday against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. First of all, he became the first batsman to play two consecutive century innings in this tournament after playing an unbeaten innings of 106 runs. Dhawan, who played an unbeaten 101 against Chennai Super Kings on October 17, hit 12 fours and three sixes in a 61-ball innings in this match. His brilliant innings helped Delhi score 164 runs for five wickets.

During this century innings, the Delhi opener made many more records including touching 5000 runs in IPL and scoring more than 50 runs in four consecutive innings. Dhawan hit a six off Ravi Bishnoi in the 13th over of the innings to become the fifth batsman to touch the 5000-run mark in the tournament. He achieved this feat in the 169th match.

5000 * runs for @ SDhawan25 in IPL. He is the 5th player to reach the milestone and 4th Indian to achieve this feat.# Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ZOm1ix6ORm – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

Dhawan also moved up to fourth place in the list of batsmen in the IPL, ahead of David Warner. In this list, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is in first place with 5759 runs, while Suresh Raina (5368) is second and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (5158) is in third place. Dhawan has 5044 runs after an unbeaten century against Punjab, while Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and Australian batsman David Warner has 5037 runs.

Dhawan also joined the list of select batsmen who have scored half-centuries or more in four or more consecutive innings of this tournament. Virender Sehwag (Delhi Daredevils in 2012), Jose Butler (Rajasthan Royals in 2018), David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019) topped the list with five half-centuries, while scoring more than 50 runs in four consecutive innings. Apart from Dhawan, the scoring batsmen include Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018). Dhawan played a century against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab after playing half-century innings against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.