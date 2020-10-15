Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has set a new record in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Shikhar Dhawan played a brilliant innings of 57 against Rajasthan Royals. With this innings, Shikhar Dhawan has overtaken Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli in the matter of half-century in the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan made his IPL career 39th Fifty against Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma have so far imposed 38 fifties in the IPL. The record of highest FIFTY in IPL is in the name of David Warner, who has scored 46 half-centuries.

David Warner is the only batsman in IPL history to score 50 innings of more than 50 runs. Chris Gayle, however, is at the forefront of scoring a century. Chris Gayle has scored 6 centuries in the IPL, while Virat Kohli is at number two with 5 centuries. Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, he has not been able to score a century in the IPL so far and his innings of 97 runs is his high score.

Explain that due to Shikhar Dhawan’s innings, the Delhi Capitals team managed to score 161 runs in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals. Delhi stopped Rajasthan by 148 runs to win by 13 runs and again got the first place in the points table.

Delhi captain Shreyash Iyer was injured while fielding during the powerplay. After Iyer went out of the ground, Dhawan led the team and gave the victory.





