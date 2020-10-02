Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell is not disappointed with his team’s performance so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that the way he returned after falling victim to Rahul Tewatia’s aggression in the same way Will also make a great comeback soon. Cottrell bowled well against Mumbai Indians on Thursday and took a wicket for 20 runs, but on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals’ Tewatiya scored 30 runs in the 18th over with a great knock of his balls and gave his team the victory. West Indies fast bowler Cottrell said in a virtual press conference after Kings XI Punjab’s loss to Mumbai by 48 runs, “My comeback was fantastic but I want the team to win with my good performance.”

He said that I am feeling good with my performance. I am working hard on my bowling of the death overs with my fellow bowlers. We are learning from mistakes and working hard during practice. I am confident that it will soon see positive results. I would not say that this is a concern. it’s only a matter of time.

Cottrell was not used in the death overs against Mumbai. He initially conceded three overs and then ended his quota of four overs in the 13th over. Kings XI have recorded only one win in four matches but Cottrell said his team will make a comeback. He said that I favor my captain. The decisions he made were made in the team interest. Unfortunately today they are no longer favorable to us but I am confident that they will prove to be effective in the future.

Cottrell said that we have very good players. Our coaching staff, Anil (Kumble) is fantastic. Our captain also said earlier that we could have easily won three out of four matches, but unfortunately we were able to win only one match. We are confident that we will come back strong. I have no doubt about it. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar praised Kieron Pollard (47 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30 not out), who scored 67 runs off 23 balls to take the team to 191 for four wickets.

In response, Kings XI were able to score 143 runs for eight wickets. The 21-year-old spinner said that we have full faith in Pollard and Hardik’s big shot playing skills. Pollard took us close to victory in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They are in good form and they can end the match positively under any circumstances. Regarding his performance, Chahar said that the spinners are getting help from the pitch. There is a slight turn in it and this is boosting my morale.