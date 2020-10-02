Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell is not disappointed with his team’s performance so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He said that the way he returned after being the victim of aggression of Rahul Teotia, in the same way his team will also make a great comeback soon.

Cottrell bowled well against Mumbai Indians on Thursday and took a wicket for 20 runs, but on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals’ Tewatia had beaten his balls for 30 runs in the 18th over and gave his team the victory. West Indies fast bowler Cottrell said after the 48-run defeat by Kings XI Punjab to Mumbai, “My return was fantastic but I want the team to win with my good performance.” I feel good with my performance. ”

He said, “I am working hard on my bowling of death overs with my fellow bowlers. We are learning from mistakes and working hard during practice. I am confident that it will soon see positive results. I would not say that this is a matter of concern. it’s only a matter of time. Cotrell was not used in the death overs against Mumbai. He initially scored three overs and then ended his quota of four overs in the 13th over. Kings XI have recorded only one win in four matches but Cottrell said his team will return.

He said, “I favor my captain. The decisions he made were in the interest of the team. Unfortunately today they are no longer favorable to us but I am confident that they will prove to be effective in the future. “We have very good players,” said Cottrell. Our coaching staff, Anil (Kumble) is fantastic. Our captain also said earlier that we could have easily won three out of four matches, but unfortunately we could win only one match. We are confident that we will make a strong comeback. I have no doubt about it. ”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar praised Kieron Pollard (47 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30 not out), who scored 67 off 23 balls to take the team score to 191 for four wickets. In response, Kings XI were able to score 143 runs for eight wickets. The 21-year-old spinner said, “We have full faith in Pollard and Hardik’s skill to play big shots.” Pollard took us closer to victory in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They are in good form and they can end the match positively under any circumstances. Regarding his performance, Chahar said, “The spinners are getting help from the pitch. There is a slight turn in it and this is boosting my morale.

