The match played against Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday at UAE’s Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been very exciting. In this match, the audience got to see a lot of ups and downs. While batting first, Punjab scored a mountain-like score of 223 runs in 20 overs on the basis of Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant century. In response, Rajasthan won the match by losing six wickets on the strength of the batsmen’s brilliant game. For Rajasthan, Rahul Teotia hit five sixes off fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell in 18 overs of the match. With this, Sheldon has set an embarrassing record in IPL history.

In fact, he became one of the bowlers who have scored 30 runs in any one over. Prior to Sheldon, Chennai Super Kings’ Lungi Angidi also conceded 30 runs in an over against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah in the same season. Apart from these, Chris Jordan of Kings XI Punjab and Ashok Dinda of Rising Pune Super Giants scored 30 runs in an over against Mumbai Indians in 2017 against Delhi Capitals in the same season.

Apart from this, in 2018, Mavi played 29 for Delhi Daredevils and Kavro had the same number of runs while bowling against Chennai Super Kings for Mumbai Indians. Significantly, the most expensive over was thrown in the history of IPL in 2011, in which 37 runs were scored. West Indies explosive batsman Chris Gayle scored 37 in an over from Prashant Parameswaran playing against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala.