Three-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson has revealed that he played against Delhi Capitals on Friday despite the death of his grandmother. Watson’s performance in this season of IPL has been nothing special and he has scored a total of 51 runs in three matches for Chennai. Despite the death of Nani, Shane Watson did not forget his responsibility for the team and the next day he took the field against Delhi Capitals, after which people on social media are calling him a warrior.

In a YouTube interaction ‘The Debrief’, Watson said that his grandmother Ritchie died two days before the match against Delhi Capitals. After which he sent his family back home and apologized for not being present there during this difficult time. Shane Watson said that I am sending my family back home. I know what his mother meant to my mother. I’m sorry that I can’t go to them right now. After this revelation by Shane Watson, people on social media are calling him a real player and a warrior. His fans are posting in his honor.

The dedication Shane Watson has towards CSK is UNIMAGINABLE! I’m still not over from the fact that he played last year’s Final with bleeding knees and now i got to know he played against DC after his grandmother passed away! Watto man ❤ @ ShaneRWatson33 – Maggie // Faf and Sam FC 🌈 (@Kashyap_ocean) September 27, 2020

Respect level = ++++++ … Infinity Spirit Level = Insane Watto ❤️💪 That’s why CSK isn’t team it’s an emotion for players & fans …. Thala Dhoni is a bond between them ..

Shane Watson U are Insane 🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/pCO5Jyvkrf – Abhishek Mishra MSDIAN (@msdian_abhi) September 27, 2020

He’s a true fighter. Avara kutham sollala ennaikachu form ku varuvaaru. Aana Vijay Jadhav thaan ba! 🤭 Avanungala nenacha than padahatama iruku! Jadhav ah remove panuna anga periya gap iruku! So unfortunately he should be there! Or go for replacement! – Palani (@mrpalanii) September 27, 2020

Shane Watson’s performance in this IPL season has been nothing special so far. He was dismissed for four against Mumbai Indians and scored 14 and 33 runs in his first two matches. The team has also lost the next two matches after winning the first match, which has raised the concern of captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Earlier, Watson had become very emotional even after the passing of famous commentator Dean Jones and at that time Shane Watson said that I do not believe such a brilliant person is not with us.

