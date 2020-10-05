A superb half-century by Shane Watson (83 not out) and Faf Duplesey (87 not out) and an unbeaten 181-run opening partnership between Chennai Super Kings unleashed a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday. Acquired it. Punjab scored a challenging score of 178 for four in 20 overs off captain Lokesh Rahul’s brilliant half-century knock of 63, but Watson and Duplesey’s opening partnership proved the score dwarfed. Chennai scored 181 runs in 17.4 overs without losing any wickets, and won it easily. This is the first win by 10 wickets of any team this season, while Chennai has the first win in IPL history by 10 wickets.

Watson and Duplesey, who had a record opening partnership for Chennai Super Kings in IPL history, expressed their opinion about Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul. Rahul has topped the IPL 2020 with a total of 302 runs in his five matches played so far this season. During this time his bat also produced an unbeaten century and two half-centuries.

Batting first against Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul once again played a crucial innings for his team. The Karnataka batsman batted 63 runs off 52 balls. During this time, he also got seven fours and a six. Rahul is considered an expert in changing the pace of his game, especially in the second half of the innings. Rahul was his victim in the 18th over by Shardul Thakul.

In a video by the IPL’s official Twitter account, Shane Watson told his teammate Faf Duplesey that he had found the right-handed stylist one of the most attractive batsmen to watch in the tournament. Simultaneously, Watson asked Duplesey to express his opinion on Lokesh Rahul.

Watson said, “What do you think of KL Rahul Te? I think he is the most attractive batsman of all the batsmen I have seen to date. I love some of his shots.” Duplecy, who has consistently been the best performer for CSK, reiterated Watson saying that he was happy that CSK was successful in getting Rahul out. Duplesey also believed that if he had played 20 overs, the same would have happened with previous teams.

Duplecy said, “Rahul is definitely on my list of batsmen I love to watch. He can deliver the ball to far distances without much effort. There are many Indian batsmen who do that, but Possibly Rahul is at the top of them. So we are glad that we dismissed him before the last over because if it did not, he would have been bombarding runs like he has done before. “