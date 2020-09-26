Legendary spinner Shane Warne said on Saturday that he was surprised that wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson does not play in all formats for India. Samson scored a 32-ball 74 against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match to win the Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs.

“Sanju Samson is an amazing player,” Warne said in the Rajasthan Royals’ Instagram live session. I have been saying this for a long time and I believe that I have seen such a player after a long time. I am surprised that he does not play in all formats for India. “

IPL 2020: Will Suresh Raina return to the team this season? Know the answer of the CEO of CSK

“He is a good player and has all the shots and the class,” he said. Warne said, “I am sure that consistently doing well will help the Royals win the IPL. I hope for India I will give him Will play in all three formats. “

It is worth noting that thanks to the brilliant half-century of young opener Prithvi Shaw (64) and the accurate performance of the bowlers, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs on Friday to register their second consecutive win in IPL-13, while Chennai got their second consecutive in three matches Defeated.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma told how Ricky Ponting helped him as captain

Delhi scored 64 runs from 43 balls with the help of nine fours and a six and three wickets in 20 overs with significant contributions from Shikhar Dhawan (35), wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (37 not out) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26). Made a challenging score of 175 runs. Chennai’s batting shattered the pressure of big scores in the second match and could reach 131 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Cagiso Rabada took three wickets for 26 runs for Delhi, while Enrich Nortje took two wickets for 21 runs.