Australian legend Shane Warne is heavily influenced by Rajasthan Royals flamboyant Sanju Samson and feels that a good performance in the Indian Premier League 2020 will ensure his place in the Indian team in all formats. The illustrious Kerala batsman has been regularly in discussions over the past few years to play with the national team, and his two innings of 74 and 85 runs in IPL have sparked such discussions.

Royals IPL winning captain and team mentor Warne feels that the day is not far when Samson will represent the national team in all formats. Warne said in an interview to PTI-language, “Hopefully Sanju will show a good game in the tournament this year.” If he consistently does well in the tournament this year, I think you will see him representing India in all formats. “

This veteran has been a witness to the maturity of Australian Samson and his development as a batsman and he is extremely impressed with this player. He said, “He (Samson) is a talented player. I have seen many talented cricketers in my time, but I have seen Samson practicing at the nets, keeping in touch with him over the years and I have seen him grow and so I think he is special. “

“He is rich in exceptional skills and I hope to make a big international debut soon,” Warne told the UAE. Impressed who has scored two half-centuries in two matches so far. “I like to start his innings. I have always believed that your best players should get a chance to play more balls. So for me Jose Butler, Steve Smith and Sanju are the first, second and third players respectively. That’s the way I work. “

Even he believes that head coach Andrew Macdonald should not make any changes to the top three under any circumstances. He said, “Steve Smith and Andrew Macdonald may have different views, but I always want my best players to have the chance to play the most balls. We have many players who can play different types of roles but personally I want Steve Smith in the top. “

Warne believes the Royals will become a strong team on any kind of pitch if Ben Stokes joins the team. Stokes is unable to play in the first leg of the IPL due to his father’s illness but he is likely to be available later. “Hopefully Ben Stokes will play his role this year,” said Warne. He is missing a lot, but we understand his situation. It will become a great team when Ben joins the team. “