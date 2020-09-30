Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond, well aware of the strong batting order of Kings XI Punjab, said on Wednesday that in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) match, the defending champions team tried to put pressure on the team led by Lokesh Rahul by taking wickets in the beginning. Will do. Kings XI Punjab openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have performed brilliantly in the current IPL, who have scored 222 and 221 respectively, each with a century and a half-century.

Bond understands the importance of stopping these two in the match to be held on Thursday and said that wicket-taking in the beginning will be important for the success of the defending champions. The former New Zealand fast bowler said, “Lokesh Rahul has scored runs against us in the last few matches and he is a great player. We are having a meeting of bowlers in the afternoon, in which we will talk about our plan against the players who are playing well for their rivals. Lokesh Rahul is the best player who runs around the field.

Shreyas Iyer said after the defeat from SRH, the ball was not coming right on the bat in the second innings.

“We also know that he (Rahul) usually takes time in the middle overs, so this might be a good chance to put pressure on him and the batsmen playing with him,” he said. We will not allow him to score runs in an area where he is very strong. He scores a lot on extra cover and also on fine leg. We will make a special plan to get him out. “

Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour postponed, Mustafizur loses IPL earnings

Bond said the bowling unit of Mumbai Indians has the ability to demolish the batting department of Kings XI Punjab. He said, “We have a great bowling unit, we just have to put pressure on them. But one has to keep in mind that two of his main batsmen have shown a great game so far. “Bond said,” If we put some pressure and get these players out early and put a little more pressure in the middle order at the beginning then We can prevent them from scoring more runs. “