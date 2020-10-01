In the Indian Premier League (IPL), there was a match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. In this match, KKR unilaterally defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs to register their second win of the tournament. The team’s fast bowlers especially young Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagerkoti performed brilliantly. Kolkata team owner Shahrukh Khan arrived at the Dubai Stadium with his son Aryan Khan to watch the match and cheer his team. Videos and pictures of Shahrukh and Aryan watching the match are going viral. During the match, the fans got to see a new style of Bollywood star as he arrived in a different getup.

Shahrukh was usually present to watch the matches in India to encourage the team players. Shahrukh arrived at the stadium to watch the match after being in quarantine in the UAE due to a ban caused by Corona. Shahrukh Khan was not seen out after the lockdown due to Corona epidemic in March. All his pictures came in which he was seen at home. He followed the lockdown seriously and he still rarely gets out amidst the growing epidemic.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has the fastest ball of IPL 2020, only one Indian in top 20

In this match, Kolkata lost the toss and scored 174 runs batting first. Once again Shubman Gill scored 47 runs from the team. Apart from them, Eoin Morgan scored 34 while Andre Russell scored 24 runs. For Rajasthan Royals, fast bowler Jofra Archer took the most two wickets. Rajasthan started off chasing the target of 175 runs did not start well and the team lost five wickets before 50 runs. The hero of the last match Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia could not do anything special and the whole team was reduced to 137 runs. Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Varun Chakravati took two wickets each from KKR.

Samson failed this time in batting, but won the hearts of fans due to fielding