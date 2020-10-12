The most successful IPL team this season (IPL 2020) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is not able to do anything special this season. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also being trolled a lot on social media. But the extent was reached when Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a wrong statement about Jeeva, the daughter of Dhoni. In this case, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has reacted.Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq has tweeted this statement of Afridi with his official Twitter handle. He wrote that Shahid Afridi said on this issue, ‘I don’t know what kind of threats Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his family are getting, but it is not right and it should not happen. Dhoni is the person who has given new heights to Indian cricket. He has taken both junior and senior players along in this journey and he is absolutely not entitled to such treatment.

CSK’s journey is not good

The performance of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League has been very poor. CSK suffered a 10-run defeat in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, after which skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) and Kedar Jadhav (Kedar Jadhav) have been trolled badly on social media. CSK IPA 2020 has won only 2 out of 7 matches so far and is seventh in the points table.