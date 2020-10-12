In the IPL, Chennai Super Kings suffered a 10-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. After this close defeat, the team captain MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were heavily trolled on social media. In this match, CSK had a target of 168 runs from KKR but the team managed to score 157 runs. Dhoni received a lot of indecent comments about his daughter after losing the match against Kolkata. People had threatened his daughter with rape. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has given his opinion on this entire matter.

Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq has quoted Shahid Afridi as saying, “It is not right for Dhoni to speak like this and it should not happen at all.” He said that Dhoni has taken the Indian cricket team to new heights and made the country proud. Many junior and senior players have been with him in this journey, so such poor things do not suit such a cricketer.

Shahid Afridi “I don’t know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni & his family but it’s not right & shouldn’t happen. Dhoni’s the person who has taken Indian cricket to new heights. He’s taken junior & senior players along this journey & doesn’t deserve such treatment “ – Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 11, 2020

Explain that the police has arrested a man from Kutch, Gujarat, on charges of threatening to rape Dhoni’s daughter Jeeva on social media. In this case, a case was registered at Ratu Police Station, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Security of Dhoni’s house increased after lewd comments

Ranchi Police has increased security of Mahi’s house after lewd comments surfaced on social media. Eight soldiers were stationed outside Dhoni’s house in Simliya, Ratu. Police patrolling has also been increased in Simlia. At the same time, security arrangements have also been tightened at the residence in Argowda. The jawans deployed in patrol car and PCR have been asked to monitor Dhoni’s house from time to time. The Thanedar also ordered the private guard posted at Dhoni’s house to be vigilant.

