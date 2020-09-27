Chennai Super Kings are on target due to two consecutive defeats in Indian Premier League season 13. Former India team opener Virender Sehwag has also taken a dig at Dhoni’s team. Sehwag believes that batsmen are still not able to play free and neither are they able to score fast. Sehwag has also said tightly that CSK batsmen need to offer glucose to speed up their game.

Sehwag has criticized CSK by tweeting. Sehwag said, “Chennai batsmen are not running. We have to come up with glucose to bat from the next game.”