Chennai Super Kings are on target due to two consecutive defeats in Indian Premier League season 13. Former India team opener Virender Sehwag has also taken a dig at Dhoni’s team. Sehwag believes that batsmen are still not able to play free and neither are they able to score fast. Sehwag has also said tightly that CSK batsmen need to offer glucose to speed up their game.
Sehwag has criticized CSK by tweeting. Sehwag said, “Chennai batsmen are not running. We have to come up with glucose to bat from the next game.”
However, this is not the first time that Virender Sehwag has targeted CSK. Sehwag criticized Dhoni after CSK’s defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Sehwag said that Dhoni did not try to win the match.
Batsmen are disappointed
CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 44 runs in the match played at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Chennai never appeared in the match to chase the target of 176 runs. Once again Faf du Plessis (43) fought alone for him. Chennai could score only 131 runs in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets.
After beating the Delhi Capitals on Friday, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that the team is lacking in batting and will have to improve. However, it is a relief for CSK that Ambati Rayudu, the hero of the team’s only victory, will be fit before the next match and will take the field on 2 October.
