In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, a new controversy has arisen regarding Dhoni. The latest controversy was seen in the 19th over of Hyderabad’s innings in the match played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. In fact, seeing the opposition of Dhoni, the umpire changed his decision to give the ball wide, on which questions are being raised on social media.

In the 19th over, the first ball of Shardul Thakur tried to make a gesture of giving wide to Apanyar, when Dhoni objected to him. Seeing Dhoni’s reaction, umpire Paul decided not to give the ball wide.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was seen getting angry at the umpire’s decision not to give wide. Warner’s reaction was recorded on camera at that time. However, on the last ball of the same over, Shardul Thakur also took the wicket of Rashid Khan.

One of the users has raised the question that despite doing this, CSK will get the Fair Play Award.

However one of the users has defended Dhoni and said that Dhoni is not a mistake in this decision.

Let us know that the Chennai Super Kings team scored 167 runs at the loss of 6 wickets while batting first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing this target, Hyderabad’s team was able to score 147 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 20 runs.

The loss of Sunrisers Hyderabad has reduced the possibility of going into the play-off. At the same time, Dhoni’s team has managed to keep itself in the play-off race. Both CSK and Sunrisers have played 8-8 matches so far, winning 3-3, while losing 5-5.

