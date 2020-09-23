It is a big thing for any budding cricketer to play with or against Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ask any young player from Jharkhand who has played the Vijay Hazare Trophy with Dhoni and he will probably tell you that meeting or talking with Dhoni is the single biggest moment of his cricketing career.

In the last three to four years, many youngsters have witnessed the presence of Dhoni and he considers himself lucky for this. As Sunil Gavaskar had said, Dhoni’s popularity has surpassed even that of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. That is why it is not surprising that 18-year-old Yaswashi Jaiswal respects Dhoni.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith walked out of the ground soon after the toss in the fourth match of IPL 2020. At the same time a footage of Yashswi Jaiswal and Dhoni has been recorded in the camera. In this, the young player is seen welcoming the veteran of India with ‘Namaste’. What was next, a short clip of the video and many of its screengrabs went viral on social media, with Jaiswal also being appreciated. Jaiswal has made his debut in the tournament since the 13th season of IPL.

The way Yashasvi Jaiswal greeted MS, it showed his humbleness. Definitely he will have a great cricketing future.@IPL pic.twitter.com/mixerAYPGM – tusar kanta swain (@SwainTusar) September 22, 2020

This gesture from Yashasvi Jaiswal won our hearts ❤️ The impact of the senior pro and the simplicity of the debutant was pleasing to witness. 4@MSDhoni • # IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/riYUIB3joI – DHONIsm ™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 22, 2020

Playing for Mumbai in October last year, this under-19 Indian batsman became the youngest player to score a double century in List-A cricket. Jaiswal is playing for IPL 2008 winner Rajasthan Royals.