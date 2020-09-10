Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is sweating a lot before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai will play their first match against Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) on 19 September. Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a video on Wednesday in which Rohit is seen hitting the ball outside the ground.In this video, Rohit goes ahead and hits the ball directly above the bowler’s head. Surprisingly, the shot from Rohit’s bat caught a bus passing through the stadium.

The Mumbai Indians wrote on Instagram with the video, ‘Batsmen hit sixes. Leeds cross stadium, hitman hits six + crosses stadium + kills a moving bus. ‘

Rohit is the most successful captain of this league. Under the captaincy of this right-handed batsman, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title four times.

Before the global pandemic coronavirus started, Rohit Sharma was in superb form. His bat was raining a lot. However, due to the corona virus, all sports activities including cricket got brakes.



Earlier, Rohit Sharma had scored 140 runs in just four T20Is against New Zealand. His strike rate was also above 150.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, ie BCCI, released the schedule of the 13th season of IPL. The first match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on 19 September. The final match of the last season was between them.

The board has so far released only the schedule of league stage matches. The playoff schedule will be released later.



Due to Corona virus, the board has decided to get the IPL out of India this time. All IPL matches will be played in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.