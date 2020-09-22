Jaiswal was out cheaply Rajasthan Royals scored 216 for 7 wickets in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings decided to bowl first after winning the toss and also got the first success in the third over as Yashasvi Jaiswal. After this, captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson shared a 121-run partnership for the second wicket for the Royals.

Samson blast Sanju Samson smashed 74 runs off just 32 balls. Samson completed his half-century off just 19 balls. Samson was caught by Lungi Nagidi by Deepak Chahar. Photo Credit (BCCI / IPL)

Hit 9 sixes Samson hit nine skyscraper sixes in his 32-ball innings. He hit only one four off Sam Karan. Samson also hit two consecutive sixes off Ravindra Jadeja’s ball. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

100-run partnership off 44 balls. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson completed the 100-run partnership off just 44 balls. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals crossed the 100 mark in the entire 9 overs. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Steve Smith’s blast too Captain Smith scored 69 off 47 balls. In his innings, he hit four fours and four sixes. Smith was caught by Sam Karan at the hands of Kedar Jadhav. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Sanju Samson is a classic batsman. In his first match of IPL 2020, the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper batsman batted aggressively and led his team to a strong score.