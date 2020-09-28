On the back of Rahul Tewatiya’s innings with five sixes in an over, Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to score the biggest goal in the Indian Premier League, by scoring a huge score from Mayank Agarwal’s century here on Sunday. Record created. The Royals had a target of 224 runs in front. The Royals have achieved a major milestone in the IPL by scoring 226 for six in 19.3 overs on the back of superb innings by captain Steve Smith and then Sanju Samson and last in Rahul Tewatia.

The Royals not only set the record for the biggest goals scored in the IPL but also scored the biggest score while batting later in the tournament. This is the Royals’ second win in a row, while Kings XI suffered a defeat for the second time. Earlier, the record of winning the highest score was recorded in the name of Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020: Tendulkar too shocked to see Nicolas Pooran’s fielding, given this reaction

The team won by scoring 217 runs against Hyderabad (Deccan Chargers) in 2008. Now, he has improved his own record, scoring a target of 224 against Punjab. Delhi team is at number two and won 214 runs in the year 2017 against Gujarat Lions.

Earlier for Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tewatia took full advantage of Sharjah’s friendly pitch for the batsmen and played the third largest partnership for the first wicket in the IPL. Meanwhile, he did not let any of the Royals bowlers regain the momentum. During this, Agarwal scored his second T20 career and first century of IPL. He scored 106 off 50 balls with the help of ten fours and seven sixes and shared an 183-run partnership for the first wicket with his Karnataka partner KL Rahul (69 off 54 balls, seven fours, one six).

Watson played despite losing family member, fans praised