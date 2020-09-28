Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samon, who is in excellent form, said that his timing in batting is good for the last one year but he was very disappointed when many of his new experiments were not successful. Samson, who scored an aggressive 74 and 85 runs in the last two innings, said that I am doing well for a year and my confidence has increased. I had tried many things but was not getting success. After that he introspective and worked hard.

In the big-score match against Kings XI Punjab, Man of the Match Samson said, “I have been a good hit since last year. I am in a very good mood and don’t want any change in my game.” I have worked hard to achieve this. I told myself that I have 10 years in this fantastic game and I have to give everything in these ten years. “

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith praised Rahul Tewatiya’s stormy innings with five sixes in one over and declared the record win against Punjab on Sunday as special. On being invited to bat first, Kings XI scored 223 for two with a century from Mayank Agarwal (106), but the Royals set the record for the biggest target in the IPL by scoring 226 for six wickets. The heroes of his victory were Samson (85) and Teotia (53). Tewatia reversed the match by hitting five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell.

Smith said after the match, “Is this win special? Isn’t it so. Tewatia’s performance against Cottrell was amazing. The way we saw Tewatia on the nets was the same as Cottrell’s over. He showed the spirit. He showed the timeout Told me that we can still win. ” He said, “We came back with sixes on Cottrell. After that Jofra Archer again showed his skills of playing long shots. He had hit four sixes in the last match and today he hit two sixes. Earlier bowlers Also made a good comeback because at one time it seemed that we have to chase the target of 250 runs. “

Smith also praised Samson, who shared an 81-run partnership with the captain after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler. Smith said, “Sanju was hitting very well. He was removing pressure from everyone. Here the field was small but his shots would go for six runs on any ground.”

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said that his team need not be disappointed despite the defeat. Rahul said, “This is T20 cricket. We have seen this many times. We do not need to be disappointed. We have done many things but we have to give credit for your win. Under pressure, bowlers can make mistakes. We need a strong comeback.” Have to do it. ” He said, “I am with my bowlers. A match can be bad. The good thing is that it happened at the start of the tournament. We can make a strong comeback. A big score on such a small field does not really matter. . The bowlers are scoring runs in the last over. “

