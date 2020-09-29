Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who is in great rhythm in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said on Tuesday that like former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ‘nobody can play and nobody should try it .

Samson’s ability to play big shots effortlessly led the team to thrilling wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in close matches. The Rajasthan Royals succeeded in chasing a record target against the Punjab team. After his blazing innings, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called him the next Dhoni.

Samson, however, dismissed the comparison, saying, “I can say with confidence that no one can play like Dhoni, nor should anyone try to play like him.” Playing like MS Dhoni is not easy at all, so it should be left aside. I never think of playing like MS Dhoni. He is a veteran of Indian cricket and of this game. “

Samson said, “I just focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do the best in it and how I can win the match.” Former cricketer and BJP MP from this Kerala batsman Gautam Gambhir also agreed. Gambhir said that the 25-year-old player should focus on becoming Sanju Samson of Indian cricket instead of becoming the next Dhoni.

Samson strengthened his claim for a place in the Indian team by playing 74 and 85 runs. Asked whether he felt he had done enough to attract the attention of the national selectors. Samson said, “Maybe yes, maybe no.” I think I know I am in a good rhythm, my only dream is to win the match for my team. Right now my focus is on IPL. “