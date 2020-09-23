In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Chennai Super Kings in their opening match. The hero of the Rajasthan Royals victory was Sanju Samson, who hit 74 runs off 32 balls. Samson hit nine quick sixes during his innings. After the match, he told how he had prepared for this season of IPL. Samson said that he worked on his powershot in the break he got due to Corona virus.

RRvCSK: 6,6,6 … seen Dhoni’s old avatar – see video

The result of the hard work that Samson did was also seen in this match. Samson was adjudged man of the match, taking a fierce class of CSK spinners and playing shots all around the field. He said after the match, ‘I think the demand for this game is range-hitting in today’s time. Five months I had full time to work on it and during this time I have increased my ability. ‘ He said, ‘I came to the crease with the strategy of playing long shots. I was lucky to get full length balls. I worked hard on my fitness, my food and my practice. I know that my game is related to Power Game and that’s why I practiced the same way. ‘

RR vs CSK: Dhoni told why the batting order came down so much

Rajasthan Royals have wicketkeeper batsmen like Robin Uthappa and Jose Butler in the team. Samson is also a wicketkeeper batsman and the team has great options in this matter. CSK won the toss and gave Rajasthan Royals a chance to bat first. Rajasthan Royals scored 216 for 7 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the tremendous batting of Sanju Samson (74 off 32 balls) and Steve Smith (69 off 47 balls). Apart from these two, Joffra Archer returned not out scoring 27 runs off 8 balls. CSK could only manage 200 for six in 20 overs in reply. Faf scored 72 off 31 balls and Dhoni scored 29 not out off 17 balls.