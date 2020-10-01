In the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders faced Rajasthan Royals, who were invincible in the tournament. In this match played at Dubai International Stadium, KKR registered their second win in the tournament by defeating Rajasthan by 37 runs in a one-sided match. With this, Rajasthan has suffered their first defeat in this tournament. Kolkata had scored 174 runs while batting first. In response, Rajasthan’s team could only manage 137 runs for nine wickets. Sanju Samson, who won the match with his superb batting in the last two matches, could not do much in this match and became the victim of young Shivam Mavi by scoring eight runs off 9 balls. Samson could not do wonders in batting, but during fielding, he won the hearts of fans with his catches.

In the match being played against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sanju Samson surprised everyone by taking a great catch. Samson took a brilliant catch at mid on and showed Pat Cummins the path of the pavilion. Cummins scored 12 runs off 10 balls and was on mid-on shot off Tom Karan, but Samson, standing there, took his best catch. Cummins hit only 1 four in his innings. This catch of Samson is becoming very viral on social media and people are praising him fiercely.

Rahul Tewatiya, who hit five sixes in an over against Punjab during the Rajasthan innings, had all eyes on him and also hit a six to his Nagarkoti but was bowled by Varun Chakraborty for 14 from 10 balls. Varun makes Jofra Archer the second victim. Disappointed with the loss to Kolkata Riders after registering a miraculous win in the last match, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said his batsmen could not adapt to the wicket and made a mistake in gauging the size of the ground.

The Royals, who had crossed 200 in their last two matches in Sharjah, could only manage 137 for nine, chasing a target of 175 runs. After the defeat, Smith said that this happens in T20 cricket. We lost many wickets in the beginning and many of our batsmen felt that they are still playing in Sharjah. This ground was quite big and did not hit many fours and sixes. After winning this match, Kolkata has defeated Rajasthan in the point table and grabbed the number two position while the Royals moved up to the third position.

