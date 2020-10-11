The 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai is being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner decided to bat first by winning the toss in the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday. By the time the news was written, Hyderabad had scored 123 for three in 18 overs. Presently, Kane Williamson was playing 04 runs off 06 balls and Priyam Garg scored 00 runs off 01 balls.

Rajasthan Royals got their first success as Johnny Bairstow, where Sanju Samson caught his brilliant catch on the boundary line. Ankit Tyagi, who came for the fifth over of the innings, sent Bairstow to the pavilion on his fourth ball.

Tyagi’s bouncer was played by Bairstow in the air for the boundary, but there Alaq Samson caught the ball going far ahead of him brilliantly and eventually the Hyderabad opener had to return. Bairstow scored 16 runs in 19 balls with the help of 1 six.

In this match, Sunrisers have made a change, adding Vijay Shankar in the team instead of Abdul Samad. The Royals made three changes to replace Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror and Andrew Tye with Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag and Robin Uthappa in the squad.