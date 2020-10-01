In the Indian Premier League season 13, the Rajasthan Royals team lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs. Rajasthan Royals, playing their third match in IPL 13 on Thursday, is their first defeat in the tournament. Sanju Samson, who was the hero of Rajasthan Royals victory in the last two matches, failed in the match against KKR and managed to score only 8 runs. However Sanju Samson caught a wonderful catch during fielding.

Sanju Samson presented Fielding’s best look at Tom Karen’s ball. Samson caught Pat Cummins, showing the best balance while running from deep mead wicket. Taking this catch, Samson also fell backwards and hit his head.