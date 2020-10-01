Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who was rocking the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, did not play against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, causing his team to lose by 37 runs in the third match. Samson had earlier won the match of the match award by winning the match against Punjab and Chennai. Sanju Samson’s bat against KKR was of course quiet, but he has also made everyone a fan by fielding great catches. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s name is also included in his praise.

In the match played against KKR, Sanju Samson made Pat Cummins the victim of Tom Karan. Cummins played a short pitch ball towards mid on where Sanju Samson was present and he caught the catch in a very good way. Sanju also realized a headache during this catch. This superb catch by Sanju Samson has also made veteran player Sachin Tendulkar as his own. Not only this, Sachin also remembered the 1992 World Cup after this catch. Sachin on Twitter praised Samson’s catch and also said that he also took such a catch against the West Indies in the 1992 World Cup.

Thanks for sharing this! 4 https://t.co/2r4e7cEdCm – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

Sachin wrote on Twitter praising Sanju Samson, “I know how much it hurts when you put your head in the ground.” I also caught such a catch while playing against the West Indies during the 1992 World Cup when I realized it. In this match, Kolkata lost the toss and scored 174 runs batting first. Once again Shubman Gill scored 47 runs from the team.

Apart from them, Eoin Morgan scored 34 while Andre Russell scored 24 runs. For Rajasthan Royals, fast bowler Jofra Archer took the most two wickets. Rajasthan started off chasing the target of 175 runs did not start well and the team lost five wickets before 50 runs. The hero of the last match Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia could not do anything special and the whole team was reduced to 137 runs. Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Varun Chakravati took two wickets each from KKR.

