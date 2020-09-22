In the fourth match of IPL 2020 being played in Sharjah, for the Rajasthan Royals, captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson scored 216 runs in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings while batting. This is the highest score so far this season. Samson and Smith shared a 121-run partnership from 57 balls for the second wicket.

During this, Sanju Samson’s bat wreaked havoc on the Chennai bowlers. He did not spare any bowler and played a brilliant innings of 74 runs in just 32 balls. During this time, only one four and nine sixes came out of his bat. However, Samson joined a special club as soon as he scored 50 off 19 balls. He has now become the third batsman to score a half-century in shortest balls for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

IPL 2020: Sanju Damdar’s innings against CSK, Gautam Gambhir praised – India’s best young batsman

Josh Butler holds the record for making the fastest half-century for Rajasthan Royals. He scored 50 runs in just 18 balls against Delhi Daredevils in 2019 while playing in Delhi. O. with Sanju Samson at number two. Shah is also named. Who completed his half-century in 19 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012 in Bengaluru.

Talking about the match, thanks to Sanju Samson’s 74-run innings captain Steve Smith’s half-century, Rajasthan Royals scored a big score of 216 for seven in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday. Samson started raining sixes as soon as he came and hit nine sixes in his 32-ball innings.

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah to return against Kolkata Knight Riders, bowler Trent Boult expresses confidence

He added 121 runs for the second wicket with captain Steve Smith. Smith scored 69 off 47 balls which included four fours and an equal number of sixes. Joffra Archer scored four sixes in Lungi Ngidi’s last over to score an unbeaten 27 off just eight balls to take the score to 200 runs. The Royals scored 118 runs in the first ten overs after being invited to bat first. Sam Curren was the most successful bowler for Chennai. He took three wickets for 33 runs.