The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is being played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Chennai won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rajasthan, while batting first, scored a big score of 216 runs at the loss of 7 wickets. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith had a big hand in this huge score of Rajasthan. Sanju scored a 74-run knock and Steve Smith also hit a half-century. In the end, Joffra Archer also played an explosive innings of 27 runs in just 8 balls. After this innings, Sanju has been praised by former India batsman Gautam Gambhir.

Sanju Samson started raining sixes as soon as he came to the crease and hit nine sixes in his 32-ball innings. He added 121 runs for the second wicket with captain Steve Smith. Smith scored 69 off 47 balls, including four fours and an equal number of sixes.

Gautam Gambhir tweeted with his official Twitter handle, writing, “Sanju Samson is not only India’s best wicketkeeper batsman, but also India’s best young batsman.” Does anyone want to debate. Explain that this is not the first time that Gautam Gambhir has praised Sanju Samson. He has been praising him in the past and has also advocated for him in Team India.

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate? – Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals scored 118 runs in the first 10 overs after getting the first Bataji. Sam Qurain was the most successful bowler for Chennai. He took three wickets for 33 runs. Samson, who came to the crease in the third over after Yashaswi Jaiswal’s dismissal, first sent the balls of Sam Kurain and then Deepak Chahar for sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni launched a spin attack after the powerplay and Samson was as if waiting for it.

He hit two sixes on Piyush Chawla, two on Ravindra Jadeja and forced Dhoni to think. Samson completed his half-century off just 19 balls. Chawla took 28 runs in his first over. This proved to be the fourth expensive over of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals team reached triple digits in the ninth over. Chawla also conceded 19 runs in the second over, including sixes from Smith and Samson. Samson’s stormy innings finally ended by Engidi, whose ball Deepak Chahar took a beautiful catch on the deep cover.

