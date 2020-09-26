Chennai Super Kings, who started with a win against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL, have lost in their next two matches. These two defeats have increased the anxiety streak of the team. Team captain Mahendra Singh is also facing criticism for coming down the batting order. In the last two matches, Dhoni went on to play at number seven and number six respectively. After Dhoni came to the crease, instead of putting big shots, the innings went ahead with singles, which led the team to defeat. However, coach Stephen Fleming has supported him saying that after a long break it will take some time to get the best form and as the Indian Premier League progresses, he will get better. CSK team has given a big statement by former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on these problems.

Talking about Chennai Super Kings and their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sanjay Manjrekar said, ‘Chennai is struggling with many problems in this IPL. In such a situation, everyone will be watching how Dhoni pulls out his team from all these troubles. Also, it will be the biggest attraction of the IPL this year.

Earlier, 13 members were found positive in the deadly corona virus test, including two players, three-time champion team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), before the tournament began. The two players who turned out to be Kovid-19 positive include fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. Because of this, the practice of the team was also finally started. Due to Corona virus, the team’s vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh have also withdrawn their names from the tournament.

