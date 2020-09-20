Sanjay Manjrekar has often remained in the headlines for the past one year due to some reason. Manjrekar, one of the most famous commentators during the 2019 World Cup, raised a big controversy when he said about Ravindra Jadeja that I do not like players who perform in pieces.

Later, Manjrekar once again came under criticism when he questioned the merits of Harsha Bhogle. Bhogle is known as the voice of Indian cricket. It is another matter that he has not participated in the first class match, even the cricket included in List A.

Manjrekar is again in controversy over his statement in the inaugural match of IPL 2020, in which he called Chennai Super Kings players Piyush Chawla and Ambati Rayudu as low profile cricketers.

So happy for two pretty low profile cricketers Piyush Chawla and Ambati Rayudu. Chawla was sensational with the ball. Bowled the 5th & 16th over too. Rayudu..well … one of the best IPL innings from him based on quality of shots played! Well done CSK! 👏👏👏 # IPL2020 – Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 19, 2020

Manjrekar got angry with this statement and trolled him. Chawla has been a part of India winning two World Cups, while Rayudu has played 55 ODIs.

See how he was trolled on Manjrekar’s tweet …

Low profile .. ???? Really? Who decides these profiles? – Mridula Rai (@ MridulaRai21) September 19, 2020

They’re not low profile cricketers

Both of them are well experienced & great players! @ChennaiIPL 4 – Aakriti Singh (@ aakriti0612) September 19, 2020

Dear sanjay, you should have used “underrated” rather than “low profile”. Going forward please use right words !! 🙏 – Kalyan Krishna (@MrCrazyDon) September 19, 2020

In March this year, Manjrekar was removed from his commentary panel by the BCCI. He wanted to return to IPL 2020 and also wrote a letter to the BCCI to return to the commentary panel. However, the BCCI did not show any interest in it and Manjrekar could not return to the commentary panel. Manjrekar is working on several other platforms during the IPL 2020. He does not seem to be returning to the BCCI at the moment. Harsha Bhogle was also fired by the BCCI in 2016, but returned to the board a year later.

On the other hand, both Rayudu and Chawla played a key role in CSK’s win in the inaugural match of IPL 2020. Rayudu, who came in to bat at number four, shared a 115-run partnership with Faf Duplesey (58 not out) in a very difficult situation to set up a win for Chennai. At the same time, Chawla made 1 wicket for just 21 runs in 4 overs for Mumbai Indians while making a debut against CSK.