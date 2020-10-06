Former India captain and star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August this year. Dhoni had retired long before Test cricket and now he has also retired from T20 and ODI International. In such a situation, the debate over who will replace him in limited overs cricket continues. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bangar, who was the batting coach of Team India, has told which player can prove to be Dhoni’s best replacement.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, he said, ‘As far as wicketkeeping is concerned, I believe there should be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he made his IPL debut this year, I think it would be necessary to have a left-handed batsman. Because when it comes to Team India, it becomes necessary to have a right-left hand combination in the middle order.

Team India fast bowler Ashish Nehra said, “It depends on what format we are talking about. If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicketkeeper, then you also have to keep in mind the coach and captain’s mindset. I completely agree with Sanjay Bangar, I think he should go with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed. When it comes to international cricket, every player should back up.