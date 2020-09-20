England all-rounder Sam Karan has said that he was surprised by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ‘Genius’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to send him to bat in the first match of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Were. The 22-year-old all-rounder played a key role in CSK’s five-wicket victory in the first match of the tournament. After bowling effectively, Karan helped the team reach the target by playing 18 runs in just six balls.

After the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja as the fourth wicket, Dhoni surprised everyone by sending Karan to bat before him while the team needed 29 runs off 17 balls. Karan said during the award distribution ceremony after the match, “To be honest, I was surprised that I was sent to bat. He (Dhoni) is a genius and of course he must have done it by thinking something.

He said that we targeted that over (18th over) and I went with the mentality of hitting six or getting out. Sometimes it works and sometimes not. Karan, who arrived in the UAE this week along with other players from England and Australia after taking part in the limited-overs series at home, also spoke on the change in the situation. He said that the situation was quite different (I). I was accustomed to being in a biologically safe environment with the England team. But it was somewhat different if IPL was accustomed to seeing a large number of viewers. I did not meet many people and after coming a day earlier today was directly in the team bus. It was a good thing.