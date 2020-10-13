Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from cricket, but he is not able to keep himself away from cricket. This is the reason why he keeps his eye on every match of the IPL 2020 (IPL2020) being played in the UAE and keeps sharing the things related to the match. Sachin on Saturday (10 October), in a match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK, CSK), praised the RCB spinner for referring to the Mind game between Chahal and Thoni and The game between these two players was described as very fun.

Talking about the 16th over of Chennai batting in that match played between RCB and CSK, Sachin said that in this over, Chahal was playing chess with Dhoni, due to which Dhoni only 9 runs in 6 balls in that over. Could have made and was also dismissed on the last ball. Explaining the incident of that over, Sachin said, “When Dhoni came to bat, Chahal took the ball in his hand and threw the first ball into Dhoni’s range, due to which Dhoni hit a six on that ball. Chahal then changed the line on the next ball and threw the ball towards the leg stump and also reduced the speed, he felt that if there is an edge of the bat then there will be a chance here. But Dhoni understood his cleverness and defended the ball. Chahal started thinking again and it seemed that he was playing a mind game with Dhoni. ‘

Sachin said in more detail, ‘Dhoni felt that the next ball would also be on the same line, so he went a little leg stump, but Chahal again shifted his chess mind and this time the ball was off the stump Throwing, Dhoni had to struggle hard to reach the ball. Dhoni did reach the ball, but he could not put power in his shot, due to which the player standing on the long off caught a simple catch. The mind game that ran between these two was quite interesting, even though it did not last long, but it was fun. Chahal it was a great chase move. ‘ In this match, Dhoni scored 6 runs in 10 balls and CSK’s team had to face defeat by 37 runs.