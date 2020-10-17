IPL 2020: Former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar, known as the ‘Lord of Cricket’, has surprised the Kings XI Punjab decision not to play explosive batsman Chris Gayle in the early matches of IPL 2020. Please tell that Gayle was not part of the Punjab team in the initial matches.

However, after six defeats in seven matches, Punjab included Gayle in the team against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In his first match of this season, Gayle played a match-winning innings of 53 runs off 45 balls.

Tendulkar said, “It was good to see Chris Gayle come back and he scored a brilliant 53. I wonder why Kings XI Punjab kept him out for so long.”

Gayle had shown his bat in front of the camera after making his half-century, on which ‘The Boss’ was written.

Gayle has the record of hitting the most sixes in T20. With this, Gayle has also hit the maximum sixes in the IPL. He has hit 983 sixes in T20 so far. The record of scoring the most centuries in IPL is also recorded in the name of Chris Gayle.