After praising Nicolas Pooran’s fielding at the boundary against Rajasthan Royals, Sachin Tendulkar has said that Jonty Rhodes will remain the best fielder within 30 yards of whatever happens.Sachin tweeted on Monday, ‘Jonty, I was talking about boundary line. You were undoubtedly the best in your area (30 yards radius).

In the 8th over of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson played a pull shot off Murgen Ashwin. On the deep midwicket boundary, Puran made a full jump over the boundary to catch the ball.

Puran kept his body stretched. He caught the ball with his left hand and threw it again within the ground before touching the ground just seconds before. Rajasthan Royals scored two runs during this period. After this effort, many former and current cricketers praised Puran’s fielding on Twitter. He called it the best fielding on the boundary line. Jonty Rhodes is currently the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals achieved a target of 224 runs and defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia made half-centuries for the Royals in the match played in Sharjah on Sunday. Tewatia was sent to bat at number four. He initially scored very hard.

However, in the 18th over of the innings, he changed the stand of the match by hitting five sixes in Sheldon Cortell’s over. The left-handed batsman played a crucial innings of 53 runs.