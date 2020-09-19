Veteran Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, without any hesitation, took the team whose IPL they would cheer for a win in 2020. The IPL will begin in the match played between Chennai Surkings and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Sachin was reluctant to name the four-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians and said there should be no doubt about the franchise he has chosen as his favorite.

In a YouTube interview, Sachin told former Indian opener Akash Chopra, “Absolutely Mumbai Indians, is there any doubt? I have always been in blue everywhere. When Mumbai and Indians come together, it becomes Mumbai Indians. goes.” When Akash Chopra said that this time the Delhi Capitals team looks very balanced and can challenge Mumbai Indians in the current season, Sachin said that all the teams in IPL are balanced and in such a situation it will be a game of speed.

He said, “Every team is completely balanced. In this format of cricket a lot happens in a very short period of time. When the batsman starts playing the shot soon, we recommend him to play a little bit. In the same way, when a batsman takes time to play the shot, we want the shot to be played. It is very fun. I think in this game any team can win. Those who have speed, they will Most matches will be in its court. It is a 53-day tournament, it will have a lot of ups and downs. “