In the 38th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab stunned Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets. This is Punjab’s fourth win in the 10th match and with this victory the team has retained its hopes of reaching the playoffs. The hero of this victory of Punjab was Nicholas Pooran, who batted brilliantly and scored 53 runs in 28 balls. Fans of this innings of Puran became legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and he praised Puran in a tweet.

Sachin tweeted and wrote, ‘Some very strong shots with Nicholas Pooran’s bat. With so much precision this player delivers the ball outside the boundary. His way of standing and his backlift reminds me of JP Duminy. Let me tell you that JP Duminy is a South African player and a left-handed batsman. Nicholas Pooran, with great force in this match, shared a 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Glenn Maxwell to bring the team to the threshold of victory. During this innings, Puran hit 6 fours and 3 long sixes.

Punjab has played 10 matches so far in IPL 2020, of which the team has won 4, while the team has lost in 6 matches. Punjab’s batting order has been the biggest problem for the team this year, with the team losing many matches after coming close to winning. The Punjab team next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Saturday (24 October).