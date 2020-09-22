Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are scheduled to play their first match against Mumbai Indians on 23 September in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR’s team has been training extensively before this. Andre Russell, one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the IPL, did something similar two days before the match, whose video has gone viral on social media. During net practice, Russell hit a shot that broke the camera on the field.

In this video, Russell is seen playing big shots in his known style. The video was shared by KKR’s official Twitter handle, writing, ‘Baap Re! Wait for the last shot. Russell was seen warming-up in his rambunctious style. ‘ Russell was the most successful cricketer for KKR last season. He scored 510 runs in 13 innings of 14 matches at a strike rate of 204.81 and had four half-century outs. Apart from this, Russell also took 11 wickets. Watch the dangerous video of Russell’s net practice

Russell hit 52 sixes the most last season. At number two was Chris Gayle, who had 34 sixes off his bat. Russell will be expected to perform similarly well this year to KKR team management and fans. Russell is one of the players who can single-handedly reverse the match at the last moment.

KKR Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Harry Garne, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad , Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.