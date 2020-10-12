IPL 2020: Match fixing is a very sensitive subject in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in a thrilling match of IPL 2020 on Sunday (October 11). In this match, he is being trolled due to a tweet made by Mumbai Indians. After which that tweet has been removed.

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians have reached the top of the points table after winning the IPL-13 against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Mumbai team has played 7 matches so far this season, in which they have won five and lost in 2 matches. Mumbai’s team bowling, batting and fielding are performing brilliantly in all three departments.

Actually, on 11 October, Mumbai Indians tweeted a tweet from their official twitter handle. In this tweet, the final score of the Delhi team, which won the toss and came to bat first, was written. The most surprising thing is that this tweet was done by Mumbai Indians only minutes after the match started. After Delhi’s innings ended, the score remained almost the same as was tweeted from the official handle of Mumbai Indians.

However, Mumbai Indians later deleted this tweet. But by then the screenshot of this tweet had become viral on social media. People are giving different reactions by commenting.

In the deleted tweet, Mumbai Indians wrote Delhi Capitals score of 163/5 in 19.5 overs. This tweet was done at that time when the second over of the match was going on and one wicket was dropped. Delhi Capitals had scored 162 runs in the prescribed 20 overs at the loss of 4 wickets.

Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, have won the title four times in the IPL so far. The team defeated the Chennai Super Kings in their title last season.

