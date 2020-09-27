RR vs KXIP Live Streaming and Live Telecast: In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab is to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah today. Both teams will win their last match and get into this match, so both teams will have a lot of morale. Both teams would like them to stay on the winning track. The Rajasthan Royals captained by Steve Smith dusted off the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous match, the team had a terrific performance in both the batting and bowling departments. On the other hand, if we talk about the Kings XI Punjab captained by KL Rahul, then the team had badly washed out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Virat Kohli in the last match.

Difficulties in Punjab will increase, this handsome player returns in Rajasthan

Captain KL Rahul led the front with a knockout of 132 runs. Jose Butler may return in this match for Rajasthan Royals, so his batting order will look stronger. Kings XI Punjab can replace Chris Gayle in the playing XI, replacing Nicholas Pooran in this match. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 9th match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab is to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday 27 September.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (Captain), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad 2020: Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashswi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh , Jofra Archer, David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.

KXIP Full Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.