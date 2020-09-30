The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan Royals team currently tops the points table on the basis of four points and best net runrate, while KKR have two points in their account and the team is currently ranked seventh. After losing the first match, the KKR team returned to the winning track by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals team will win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab and play with increased morale.

Jos Buttler has returned to the team, apart from the way in the last match, Rahul Tewatiya took the victory from the jaws of Kings XI Punjab on the last occasion, the team’s batting looks very strong. Sanju Samson has previously been the man of the match in both matches. Rajasthan Royals have done well in both batting and bowling departments so far under the leadership of Steve Smith. Talking about KKR, the team came back with a win, taking lessons from defeat in the first match. Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell strengthen the middle order of the team, while Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana strengthen the top order. Sunil Narine has failed as an opener for a long time, in such a situation, he rarely sent him to start the innings with Shubman as the team management opener.

When and where will this match be played?

The 12th match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and KKR is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday 30 September.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Rajasthan Royals and KKR on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Jose Butler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Sunil Naren, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashswi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh , Jofra Archer, David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.

KKR Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Harry Garne, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad , Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.